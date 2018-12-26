Need To Know: Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Velan

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Velan

President Yves Leduc made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$376k worth of shares at a price of CA$15.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Yves Leduc was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:VLN Insider Trading December 26th 18 More

I will like Velan better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Velan

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Velan insiders own 1.8% of the company, currently worth about CA$3.1m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Velan Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Velan insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We’d like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don’t see anything to make us think Velan insiders are doubting the company. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Velan is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

Of course Velan may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



