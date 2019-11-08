Do You Know What Vera Synthetic Limited's (NSE:VERA) P/E Ratio Means?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Vera Synthetic (NSE:VERA) share price has dived in the last thirty days. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 202%.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for Vera Synthetic

Does Vera Synthetic Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Vera Synthetic's P/E of 48.80 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Vera Synthetic has a significantly higher P/E than the average (10.1) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

NSEI:VERA Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Vera Synthetic will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Vera Synthetic's earnings per share fell by 3.2% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 25%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Vera Synthetic's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Vera Synthetic holds net cash of ₹5.9m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Vera Synthetic's P/E Ratio

Vera Synthetic trades on a P/E ratio of 48.8, which is multiples above its market average of 13.4. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. Given Vera Synthetic's P/E ratio has declined from 48.8 to 48.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.