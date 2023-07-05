What we know about the victims of the deadly Philadelphia shooting

Two of the five people killed in an apparently random shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night were remembered by their families as a man who would try to help anyone he could and a lovable teenager who died trying to get his wounded friend aid.

The five victims have been identified as Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31.

Two people — a 13-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy — were shot in the legs and were listed as stable. The 2-year-old’s twin brother had injuries to an eye from shattered glass after the attacker shot a vehicle they were in with their mother. And a 33-year-old woman was also injured by glass, police said.

The attack unfolded about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Officers were quickly in pursuit of a suspect wearing body armor who continued to fire shots before surrendering, police said.

Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom said the suspect shot “aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked.”

A 40-year-old man was being arrested and has not been charged.

Here’s what we know so far:

Lashyd Merritt

Merritt was shot in the neighborhood he called home Monday, a family member said.

Nikki Merritt, a cousin, said Lashyd Merritt, 22, was gunned down steps from his door after he went out to get food.

"He was just going to the store to get his dinner for the night," she said. "He lived three or four doors down from where he was found. He grew up here."

Lashyd Merritt went to West Philadelphia's Overbrook High School before he tried college and settled on full-time work, his cousin said.

He landed at the IRS as a service representative, she said.

"He was just an overall good guy," she said. "He was always supportive and helpful to anybody. Family, friends. Anyone. If he thought he could help, he would."

Daujan Brown

Daujan was the youngest victim killed. He was walking to a store Monday night when he came under fire, his mother, Nashaya Thomas, told NBC Philadelphia.

Daujan was shot as he was trying to help a 13-year-old friend who was shot twice in the legs and survived, she said.

“He was just trying to get his friend help not knowing that bullets don’t have no name," she told the station.

Thomas told NBC Philadelphia her son was a lovable child.

"There was no way you could meet Daujan, have a conversation with him and not fall in love with him," she said. "He lost his life trying to do a selfless act, and that’s how he was when he was here.”

