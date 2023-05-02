What we know about the victims, including two teens, found dead in Henryetta

Seven people have been found dead in Henryetta, the Okmulgee County Sheriff has said.

In an interview with News on 6, Sheriff Eddy Rice said the county has not seen anything "of this magnitude" during his nearly two decades of service.

"We've had our share of troubles and woes, but this one's pretty bad," Rice said.

Law enforcement stand outside of Henryetta High School on Monday, May 1, 2023, as people arrive for a vigil after Okmulgee County Sheriff reported seven people dead after a search for two missing teenage girls.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident. Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Teens Brittany Brewer, Ivy Webster were previously reported missing in Oklahoma Amber Alert

Authorities confirmed Monday that two of the bodies found were those of teen girls mentioned in an Amber alert sent out at 10:29 a.m. Monday. Brittany Brewer was 16-years-old and her friend Ivy Webster was 14-years-old.

In a post on Facebook, Ivy Webster's mother Ashleigh Webster said her daughter was supposed to be home by 5 p.m. Sunday after being in McAlester with a friend. She wrote that her last contact with Ivy was about 11 a.m. Sunday. The post was shared overnight.

After 8 a.m. Monday, Brittany Brewer's father Nathan Brewer posted a similar plea, noting his last contact with his daughter was at 10 a.m. Sunday and that she was due home by 5 p.m. that day.

On Monday, KRJH's Erin Christy wrote in another Facebook post that she spoke with Ivy's mother, who said her daughter's phone tracking service was turned off. Christy also noted that the two girls never went to McAlester.

Jesse McFadden was due to face trial over child porn charge outside Okmulgee County

Authorities say the body of Jesse McFadden, 39, was found at the scene. Despite speculation on social media, authorities have neither confirmed or denied McFadden's alleged role in the deaths of those found at the scene.

On Monday he did not appear in Muskogee County District Court, where he was due to face a trial on a count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology and one count of possession of child pornography.

McFadden served part of a 20-year sentence for first degree rape, during which he was accused of using a phone to communicate with a 16-year-old girl on the outside, according to the Muskogee Phoenix.

State Department of Corrections records show McFadden was discharged on Oct. 30, 2020.

Four of the seven bodies found in Henryetta have yet to be named

Four of the bodies found Monday have yet to be named by authorities. Sheriff Rice said Monday that a medical examiner has yet to identify the bodies, noting that his office believed they had found "everything that we were seeking" at the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available and has been confirmed.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma bodies found: What we know about the victims in Henryetta