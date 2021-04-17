What we know about the victims of the Indianapolis mass shooting

Eight people who were killed along with several others who were injured in a Thursday evening shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis have been identified by local law enforcement.

The big picture: The Sikh Coalition said at least four of the eight victims were members of the Indianapolis Sikh community.

Here is what we know about the victims so far:

The Marion County Coroner’s Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released the names of the victims: Matthew Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karlie Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Police said the "names of the other victims are not being released."

The suspected attacker Brandon Hole, 19, shot himself after the Thursday evening killing spree at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, law enforcement said.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as additional information about the victims emerges.

