What we know about the victims in shooting spree across Memphis

FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South.

Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday.

The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested Wednesday night after wrecking a car near Ivan Road and Hodges Road, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Kelly carjacked a Dodge Challenger in Southaven and had been trapped in the car.

He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected to follow.

"I am angry," said Mayor Jim Strickland, adding "this is no way for us to live."

One of the victims who died was a 24-year-old man who was shot on Lyndale Avenue just before 1 a.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Two other shootings were reported in Memphis: a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on S. Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240.

The victim at the gas station was shot around 4:35 p.m., just before the woman was shot.

One of the victims who survived is at Regional One, still in critical condition. Two others are in non-critical condition.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. offers his prayers and condolences to the victims of today's shootings: "I am outraged by this lawlessness and senseless violence. Thank you to all of the law enforcement agencies and first responders who helped apprehend this individual."

FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims. Stay with FOX13 on-air and online for the latest updates.

