What we know about the victims in shooting spree across Memphis
FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South.
Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday.
The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested Wednesday night after wrecking a car near Ivan Road and Hodges Road, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said Kelly carjacked a Dodge Challenger in Southaven and had been trapped in the car.
He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected to follow.
One of the victims who died was a 24-year-old man who was shot on Lyndale Avenue just before 1 a.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Two other shootings were reported in Memphis: a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on S. Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240.
The victim at the gas station was shot around 4:35 p.m., just before the woman was shot.
One of the victims who survived is at Regional One, still in critical condition. Two others are in non-critical condition.
