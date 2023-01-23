What we know after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left 18 shot and two teenagers dead

Thirteen shootings were reported over the weekend in Milwaukee, leaving 18 people shot and four killed, including two teenagers. Here's what we know.

Two teenagers were killed over the weekend in Milwaukee

The first shooting involving a teen took place Saturday night when two teenage boys were shot on the 2600 block of North 52nd Street around 6 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in both arms and was in serious condition, the Milwaukee Fire Department said. A 14-year-old boy was not breathing when first responders arrived but was resuscitated, according to the fire department. Both victims were transported to Froedtert Hospital.

Police said the 14-year-old, identified as Sebastian Florentino by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, died later of his injuries. No suspects are in custody.

The second incident took place early Monday when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 3600 block of N. 9th Street.

The 15-year-old, identified as Javier Winston by the medical examiner, died from his wounds. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Four other shootings Saturday

Five other Milwaukeeans were shot in four shootings Saturday. The shootings took place at 34th and National, 91st and Custer, 17th and Galena and Weil and Clarke.

The victims included three men and two women, all of whom survived. Investigations are ongoing for each of the shootings except for the incident on 91st and Custer where a 19-year-old armed suspect was treated for non-fatal injuries and later arrested.

Seven were shot, one fatally, Sunday

Six shootings on Sunday left six injured and a 44-year-old Milwaukee man dead. All other victims survived their injuries; four of those victims were teenagers.

The shootings took place neaer 19th and Morgan, 40th and Vliet, 18th and Grant, Humboldt and Singer, 22nd and Center and 30th and Vliet. Investigations are ongoing in each of the incidents.

A triple shooting early Monday morning left one dead

A triple shooting took place early Monday in the 4200 block of N. Sherman.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man, Identified as Davontae Stamps by the medical examiner, was shot and died at the scene. Two women in their 20s were also shot and were taken to a hospital — one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, according to police.

Milwaukee Mayor calls for residents to help stop the violence

When asked about the violence Monday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson repeated his calls for Milwaukeeans to reach out to loved ones engaging in risky behavior and urge them to put their guns down.

He also encouraged gun owners to better secure their firearms when leaving them in a car after reports of gun thefts from vehicles increasing after 2019.

“That’s why I call upon individuals to step up and help us,” he said.

“Outside of that, I continue to call on the folks who have political power in government to stop individuals from getting their hands on guns who shouldn’t have them in the first place,” he said. “We need elected officials in Madison and Washington to heed that, to understand that, and use their power in order to stop that from happening because when they don’t, you see blood shed on the streets of Milwaukee.”

Elliot Hughes of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

