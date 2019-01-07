Need To Know: Visaka Industries Limited (NSE:VISAKAIND) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Visaka Industries Limited (NSE:VISAKAIND), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Visaka Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Vice Chairman G. Vivekanand made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹3.9m worth of shares at a price of ₹392 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹14m for 28.60k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Visaka Industries insiders. The average buy price was around ₹489. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of ₹425 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Visaka Industries Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Visaka Industries. Specifically, G. Vivekanand bought ₹3.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Visaka Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Visaka Industries insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about ₹3.0b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Visaka Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Visaka Industries. That's what I like to see!