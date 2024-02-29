Know before you vote: Candidates and issues in Barnstable, Plymouth state Senate election

Editor's note: This story will be updated as individuals announce their candidacies. It is part of a series meant to provide voters with information ahead of the state primary Sept. 3 and state election Nov. 5. New profiles on contested government positions for Cape Cod and the Islands will be released each day this week.

The state Senate seat that represents Barnstable and Plymouth is up for election this year. The primary election is Sept. 3 and the general election is Nov. 5.

The deadline to register to vote, update your voter registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election or town meeting.

As of Feb. 25, three people are running for the seat: Kari MacRae, a Republican from Buzzards Bay, state Rep. Mathew Muratore, a Republican from Plymouth and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat from Falmouth.

State Sen. Susan Moran, D-Falmouth, the incumbent, is not running for reelection.

What were the issues in the last election?

In the 2022 election, both candidates — Moran and MacRae — agreed that housing was one of the most pressing issues of the district, along with paths towards economic development, access to child care and climate change.

The candidates also talked about what resources the region's community colleges and trade schools need to be successful, and how immigration affects the local area.

What are the anticipated issues in 2024?

Rosemary Dreger Carey, a member of the Falmouth Democratic Town Committee, said issues candidates should be focused on center around "the blue economy region."

"That means tourism, scientific research, fishing, farming, businesses and technology," said Dreger Carey. "The common denominator to all of those things is affordable housing. It's absolutely critical to the success of these sectors."

Attracting young individuals and families to the Cape is also of the utmost importance, said Dreger Carey.

"If it’s too expensive to live in our region then everybody suffers," she said.

That's why the Democratic Committee is also interested in helping migrants attain work permits, said Dreger Carey.

"That will allow our restaurants to be fully staffed," said Dreger Carey. "That's one way we see immigration as a positive thing."

Dreger Carey also hopes candidates consider the Cape's environment.

"Making sure our water is protected and making investments in clean, renewable energy like solar and offshore winds," she said. Funding bridge infrastructure is also critical, said Dreger Carey. Mashpee Republican Town Committee member Elana Doyle said the committee is focused on issues surrounding housing for this year's election cycle. Locals don’t have access to housing and things they need, said Doyle. The state has laws that encourage migrants to come to the area and use tax funded benefits that other states don't offer, said Doyle.

Doyle said the committee is also concerned with transfer fees. The $4 billion Affordable Homes Act, which has bipartisan support, said Doyle, includes a real estate transfer fee which is designed to fund affordable housing.

"We are creating opportunity for tax that will affect middle class," said Doyle.

What towns or areas does this seat cover?

The Plymouth and Barnstable district consists of Bourne, Falmouth, Kingston, Pembroke, Plymouth and Sandwich. The towns of Mashpee and Plympton were added to the district in 2023 after statewide redistricting.

What does the person elected to this seat do?

Each senator elected represents a district consisting of approximately 159,000 people. As required by the Massachusetts Constitution, the Senate meets every 72 hours, year-round, in either formal or informal sessions, to introduce, consider and vote on legislation.

How much does it pay?

Massachusetts legislative salaries in 2023 started at $73,655.01 per year, plus $15,000 to $20,000 for expenses, depending on how far lawmakers live from Boston, according to National Conference of State Legislatures. Legislators in leadership roles receive more pay.

How often are elections?

State legislators in both the House and Senate serve in their roles for two years. All seats are up for election in years that end with an even number.

Who is the incumbent?

Sen. Susan Moran, a Democrat from Falmouth, has represented the district since May 2020 and announced she will in 2024 run instead for Barnstable Superior Court Clerk.

So far, who has filed papers to run for the job? How much money do they have in their campaign so far, as of latest date?

MacRae, Muratore and Fernandes have announced their candidacies.

MacRae is a night school business teacher for Wareham Public Schools, she said, and a former business and math teacher at the Wareham Cooperative Junior/Senior High School. MacRae is also a member of the Bourne School Committee.

Rep. Muratore, was elected to the First Plymouth District in November 2014 after serving on the Plymouth Select Board from 2010 to 2015, according to the state. Muratore also served on the Plymouth Advisory & Finance Committee, and as a board member and a chairman of the Plymouth Council on Aging.

Currently, Fernandes serves Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to the state, and has seats on the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities & Energy, and the House Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change.

According to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, MacRae has about $1,125 in campaign contributions; while Muratore has about $16,323; and Fernandes has roughly $20,523.

