What to know as a voter for the 2024 Ohio primary election: from deadlines to voting times

The Ohio primary election will be held March 19, 2024.

In addition to the presidential primary, there will also be a U.S. Senate primary race in Ohio featuring three candidates as well as local candidates and ballot issues across the state.

Here's what you need to know about the March primary election in Ohio:

When is the 2024 Ohio primary?

The Ohio primary election is March 19, 2024. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

When is the registration deadline for the Ohio primary?

The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 20, 2024. Local boards of election will be open to 9 p.m. to accommodate voters, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

You can register to vote online at vote.ohio.gov.

Where is my polling location?

You can check your registration status and polling location with your local board of election.

When can I vote early or submit my absentee ballot?

Early voting begins on Feb. 21, the day after registration closes. Absentee voting by mail also begins Feb. 21, and absentee ballot applications must be received by your board of elections by 8:30 p.m. on March 12.

Mailed absentee ballots must be mailed or postmarked by March 18.

When are early voting hours for the primary?

According to the Ohio Secretary of State, early voting hours for the primary are:

Feb. 21-23 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

March 4-8: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

March 9: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 11: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 17: 1-5 p.m.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio 2024 primary election: what you need to know to prepare to vote