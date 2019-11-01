Do You Know What Walker & Dunlop, Inc.'s (NYSE:WD) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Walker & Dunlop, Inc.'s (NYSE:WD) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Walker & Dunlop has a P/E ratio of 11.53. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.7%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Walker & Dunlop:

P/E of 11.53 = $62.99 ÷ $5.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Walker & Dunlop's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Walker & Dunlop has a lower P/E than the average (14.0) in the mortgage industry classification.

NYSE:WD Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019

This suggests that market participants think Walker & Dunlop will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Walker & Dunlop saw earnings per share decrease by 17% last year. But EPS is up 36% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Walker & Dunlop's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 84% of Walker & Dunlop's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Walker & Dunlop's P/E Ratio

Walker & Dunlop has a P/E of 11.5. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.8. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.