Do You Know What Wang On Group Limited's (HKG:1222) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Wang On Group Limited's (HKG:1222) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Wang On Group's P/E ratio is 3.73. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$3.73 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wang On Group:

P/E of 3.73 = HK$0.09 ÷ HK$0.02 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Wang On Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.6) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Wang On Group's P/E.

SEHK:1222 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Wang On Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Wang On Group saw earnings per share decrease by 65% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.4% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Wang On Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Wang On Group has net debt worth a very significant 128% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Wang On Group's P/E Ratio

Wang On Group has a P/E of 3.7. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.4. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.