What to know about Wednesday’s presidential debate in Miami and Trump’s Hialeah rally

Miami-Dade County will be the center of Republican politics on Wednesday, with the third Republican debate of the 2024 presidential election season and a rally put on by former President Donald Trump happening within an hour of each other on opposite sides of the county.

The debate will be held near downtown Miami. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has not appeared at any of the Republican debates thus far and once again will be missing from the debate stage. This time, he’s decided to host a rally in the City of Hialeah.

With these two big events and a hectic schedule, here’s a rundown on how and whether you can get tickets, what to know and what to avoid.

What’s Happening?

The Republican debate will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Trump will take the stage at his rally at 7 p.m. in Hialeah at the Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park. For the event, parking and lines open at 8 a.m, doors to the venue open at 2 p.m. and guest speakers will deliver remarks starting at 5 p.m.

Who’s at the debate?

The Republican National Committee, which is hosting the debate, has yet to officially announce which candidates have qualified. But candidates that have said they will be attending the debate include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Can I go?

To get tickets for Trump’s rally in Hialeah, you can register here.

For the debate, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee said that tickets are distributed directly from the campaigns and debate partners. Tickets are not made available to the general public.

How can I watch the debate?

The debate will air on NBC and will be streamed on NBCNews.com and Peacock. It will also stream with translations on NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo’s X, Facebook and YouTube accounts and the Noticias Telemundo mobile app, and air live with translations in Spanish on cable channel Universo.

The debate will also be available on Sky News services and will be available in audio through TuneIn. The debate will re-air on Telemundo at 12 a.m. ET and will be available on demand on Peacock.

The RNC also selected as debate partners Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition, as well as RNC streaming partner Rumble to live stream the debate.

NBC will also be hosting a pre-debate special at 7 p.m. on the streaming service NBC News NOW and a post-debate analysis from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on NBC and NBC News NOW.

How can I watch the Trump rally?

A spokesperson from Trump’s team said the rally will be streamed on his Truth Social page, the campaign’s social media platforms like @TeamTrump on X, Facebook, Rumble, and outlets like Right Side Broadcasting Network and Newsmax.

Traffic

Be on the lookout for spikes in traffic in Miami around the time of the debate.

The Miami Police Department told the Miami Herald in an email that there may be temporary detours or road closures if needed for the event. The Miami-Dade Police Department said they will release information about potential road closures on Monday.

The Hialeah Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.