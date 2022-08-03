Do you know where your children are? El Paso County restarts juvenile curfew

El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously reinstated the county's nightly juvenile curfew amid rising crime committed by teenagers.

The county curfew order, which started in 2000 and required renewal every three years, had been allowed to lapse during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, sheriff's Cmdr. Ryan Urrutia said.

"Now, we are seeing an uptick in the need to bring back the curfew order," Urrutia told commissioners at Monday's meeting.

The curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for children 16 and younger in the unincorporated areas of El Paso County. The city of El Paso has had a similar curfew since 1991, created during a period of rampant street-gang violence.

Urrutia explained that the curfew is intended to protect young people from being the victims of crime as well as help prevent late-night assaults, underage drinking, drug use, mischief, car burglaries and other criminal activity.

"Our primary goal is to be able to have an enforcement tool — not necessarily to give a citation — but to be able to get in contact with a parent when a juvenile is out after hours and the parent doesn’t know," Urrutia said.

The goal is to avoid issuing a citation and get the child home, Urrutia said. "Sometimes parents aren’t aware, or their children will tell them they are somewhere but went somewhere else. We see that a lot," he added.

El Paso County juvenile curfew at a glance

A curfew violation is a Class C misdemeanor, similar to a traffic ticket, with a fine of up to $50 that increases up to $200 for subsequent violations, according to the county curfew order.

Public places include streets, sidewalks, parks, playgrounds and buildings open to the public. There is an exemption for the sidewalk next to a child's home.

There are exemptions for minors accompanied by their parents, running an errand for their parents, an emergency, working, taking part or returning directly home from an official school, civic or religious activity or an activity involving the exercise of First Amendment rights.

Historically, in 1915 El Paso established a 9 p.m. curfew to keep children off the streets. The curfew was revived for Halloween 1934 as a "means of curbing vandalism by youths." By 1958, El Paso police were utilizing a 10 p.m. curfew to crack down on an outbreak of teen crime following the deaths of two youths and a large gang fight at a drive-in restaurant.

Nationwide, juvenile curfews have been criticized by some as being ineffective in reducing crime and victimization.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego praised the curfew's renewal, saying it was the type of early intervention that has made El Paso one of the safest large cities in the nation.

Commissioners Iliana Holguin, Carlos Leon and David Stout voted with Samaniego to approve the curfew. Commissioner Carl Robinson was not present.

Uptick in juvenile delinquency

Crimes committed by juveniles are rising after dropping in the past two years, possibly because of the closures and lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic , Urrutia said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has referred 94 juveniles (73 boys, 21 girls) to the juvenile justice system already this year, compared with 124 in all of 2021, 140 in 2020 and 200 in 2019, according to a Sheriff's Office presentation to county commissioners.

Since 2019, there have been 173 juveniles who were 16 years old, 150 who were 15 and 95 who were 14 charged with a crime, according to Sheriff's Office statistics. Under Texas law, a person 17 and older is considered an adult.

From 2019 until the present, the three most-frequent juvenile crimes handled by the Sheriff's Office were charges of assault causing bodily injury (90 cases), assault family violence (63) and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana (44).

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Ryan Urrutia

Deputies are starting to see an increase in vape cartridges, THC and cannabis products entering El Paso from neighboring communities in New Mexico, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana in April, Urrutia added.

"We are seeing an uptick in weapons-related offenses involving juveniles," Urrutia said. Juveniles have been found in possession of handguns, rifles, knives and brass knuckles, which are no longer illegal.

In 2019, state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, authored a bill that lifted a ban on brass knuckles, which had been outlawed in Texas since 1918. The Legislature removed switchblades from the banned weapons list in 2013. Last fall, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a law allowing people 21 and older to carry a handgun without a license.

