'How do we know where the line is?' Supreme Court considers 'chevron' principle in major case

CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY: Fishermen in Cape May, New Jersey are taking their fight to the Supreme Court. The men behind the fisheries have to pay inspector fees out of pocket, costs that can go up to about $700 a day, for regulators to be on their boat. The government imposed that fishermen themselves have to pay the fees in 2020, sparking backlash and to the very fight about to play out at the high court. The Supreme court has taken up their appeal that the federal government should have to pay those fees, alleviating some of the financial strain from a costly business, but the implications are wide reaching. Mandatory Credit: Megan Smith-USA TODAY (Via OlyDrop)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled over whether to fiddle with − or even overturn − a 40-year-old precedent that has guided how federal agencies protect the environment, workers, consumers and more.

“How do we know where the line is?” Justice Clarence Thomas asked while opening the questioning of how much deference courts should give federal agencies when the law is unclear.

While the cases before the court on Wednesday were brought by New Jersey herring fishermen who objected to being forced to pay for federal inspections of their catch, the court's decision could undo decades of rules and procedures involving land use, the stock market, and on-the-job safety.

At least four justices on the nine-member court − Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh − have expressed doubts about the decision at the heart of the fishermen's case.

The 1984 decision the court is reconsidering said courts should side with a federal agency’s interpretation of a law as long as it’s a reasonable interpretation of what Congress intended.

If that decision is overturned, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Wednesday, the courts will become policy makers by majority rule.

“I’m worried about the courts becoming uber legislators,” she said.

Roman Martinez, an attorney representing the fishing companies, said judges won’t be making policy, but only determining what Congress wanted.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that overruling a past Supreme Court decision requires a “truly extraordinary justification.”

“And petitioners don’t have one,” she said of the commercial fishermen.

Earlier, the Biden administration said that undoing Chevron would send a “convulsive shock to the legal system.”

In the two related cases before the court, fishing companies objected to having to pay for federal observers required on some boats to prevent overfishing.

The government has stopped that program and refunded the money. But the companies argue the law that allows the National Marine Fisheries Service to require commercial fishing boats TO let federal agents collect data about the catch and ensure rules are followed didn’t say anything specifically about charging the fishing industry for the observers.

The challengers want the Supreme Court to get rid of a landmark 1984 decision, Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, which is one of the most frequently cited Supreme Court decisions.

Ironically, that decision was created in a case that cut back on regulations – and it was applauded by conservatives at the time.

But more recently, conservatives have argued the decision gave too much leeway to agencies and not enough to the courts, which are charged under the Constitution with interpreting laws.

Dozens of outside associations and others filed supporting briefs in what could be one of the most significant cases the court decides this year.

Business groups, conservative think tanks, Republican members of Congress and the attorneys general from 27 states are siding with the challengers.

Those siding with the federal government include environmental groups, Democratic members of Congress, Democratic attorneys general from 21 states and the District of Columbia, and organizations advocating for public health, consumers and civil rights.

Both the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Boston-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit sided with the federal government, affirming lower court’s decisions.

A decision in the two related cases − Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Department of Commerce – is expected by June.

