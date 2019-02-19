Need To Know: Winchester Energy Limited (ASX:WEL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Winchester Energy Limited (ASX:WEL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Winchester Energy

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 350.00k shares worth AU$14k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Winchester Energy insiders. The average buy price was around AU$0.04. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.021 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Winchester Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Winchester Energy insiders own about AU$1.2m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Winchester Energy Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Winchester Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Winchester Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

