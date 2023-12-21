What to know about the winter solstice 2023: Watch the sunrise live from Stonehenge

The winter solstice, which marks the official start of winter, is upon us.

Also signaling the shortest day and longest night of the year, the solstice itself will happen on Thursday (or Friday, depending on your location) at one distinct moment in which the Earth's Northern Hemisphere is titled as far from the sun as possible.

The winter solstice indicates not only the cold and dark season to come but is also celebrated by many as a time of rebirth and change. Many cultures throughout human history have observed the shift in season as an important symbol and people of different faiths continue to recognize it today.

Hoping to observe the solstice from one of the most famous locations in the world? Here's how to watch the solstice sunrise from Stonehenge, the site of one of today's biggest solstice celebrations.

What is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice marks the first official day of winter and the longest night with the fewest hours of daylight of the year.

This year, the solstice officially occurs on Thursday, Dec. 21. In the Northern Hemisphere, this will usher in the astronomical winter, while the Southern Hemisphere will instead greet summertime with the summer solstice.

The extra long night and short day occur thanks to the Earth's tilt from the sun. During the winter solstice, the tilt brings the Earth to its farthest point from the sun, resulting in less sunlight. The solstice itself only lasts moments, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, in the "exact moment when a hemisphere is tilted as far away from the sun as possible."

On Thursday and Friday, the Northern Hemisphere will experience this phenomenon. While the date of the winter solstice can fall at any point between Dec. 20 and 23, depending on the year, the 21st and 22nd are the most common.

Why Stonehenge?

Several locations around the world are particularly known for celebrating the solstice, including Newgrange in Ireland. Solstices are often associated with pagan religions and draw revelers of different faiths.

One of the most famous solstice celebrations occurs at the ancient Stonehenge ruins in Wiltshire, England, where many gather to herald the season.

Many of the practices we associate with Christmas today came from pagan celebrations of the solstice, such as Christmas trees and wreaths, which originated from the celebration of Yule. The solstice has been revered by human cultures throughout history, and it is honored as a representation of new beginnings as people welcome in the next season.

Pagans still come by the thousands to Stonehenge, the prehistoric ruins of a monument built from around 3100 to 1600 BC. It is one of the most famous landmarks in the UK but there is precious little known about the civilization that built it or why, as these ancient peoples left no written records behind.

Many theories exist as to the original purpose of Stonehenge, including a burial site, astronomical observatory, religious or worship site, some sort of gesture or symbol, or a place of ritual or healing. Regardless, it has been the subject of many myths, stories and folklore.

It was during the 20th century that Stonehenge became a site of religious significance to people who subscribed to New Age beliefs, including Neopaganism and Neo-Druids. When constructed, the stone circle was aligned with the sun and to this day, thousands of people gather to witness the moment the sun peeks perfectly through its pillars.

Winter solstice at Stonehenge live stream 2023

This year, the winter solstice occurs on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10:27 p.m. EST. The sunrise will begin in Stonehenge at 8:09 a.m. BST or 3:09 a.m. EST on Friday. The livestream available on YouTube will begin about an hour ahead of time at 7 p.m. BST and 2 a.m. EST.

The solstice occurs at the same moment in every location around the world. The 2023 winter solstice will be 3:27 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), according to the Farmers' Almanac.

Want to visit in person?

Stonehenge will be open to solstice visitors on the morning of Friday, Dec. 22. Parking is limited on site, so visitors are urged to use public transportation. The parking lot opens at 5:15 a.m. local time.

The Monument Field will be open around 7:45 a.m. and entry will close at 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter solstice 2023: What to know, watch sunrise live from Stonehenge