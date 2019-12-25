What we know: Woman admits to hitting teenage girl with car because girl was 'a Mexican'

An Iowa woman has made headlines nationwide after she intentionally struck two children with her car, admitting at least one of the incidents was motivated by ethnicity.

Nicole Poole Franklin, 42, faces two charges of attempted murder and one hate crime charge after a racially-charged incident at a West Des Moines gas station.

Franklin's case drew mass outrage after police revealed she admitted to hitting a teenager because was "a Mexican."

National Latino organizations have called for hate crime charges to be filed in the hit-and-run crashes, but authorities have not taken that step.

Franklin is set to go to trial Feb. 3.

Here is what we know so far:

Timeline of Franklin's crimes

All three of the incidents – the two hit-and-runs and the gas station disturbance – took place over a 1 1/2 hour period on Dec. 9.

According to Des Moines police, Franklin struck a 12-year-old African American child at about 3:54 p.m. as he walked on a sidewalk near an apartment complex.

A witness from a balcony reported seeing a purple Jeep accelerate off the roadway before striking the child, police say.

Less than 30 minutes later, at about 4:20 p.m., Clive police say Franklin struck Natalia Miranda, 14, in Clive. Natalia was on her way to Indian Hills Junior High School at the time of the hit-and-run.

In both cases, police say Franklin fled the scene.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, shown in her Polk County Jail mugshot. More

About 55 minutes later, West Des Moines police were called to a Conoco gas station where an employee reported Franklin was creating a disturbance and using racial slurs.

According to the police report, Franklin placed an ice cream cone in her pocket and was eating a bag of chips she had not purchased. She asked an employee for $30 worth of gas and a bottle of liquor, the report says.

The employee told police that Franklin attempted to take a liquor bottle from him and began using racial and ethnic slurs after he questioned her about the other items.

Franklin was not a suspect for either hit-and-run at the time.

Using witness accounts and surveillance video, Clive police matched Franklin's 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with their hit-and-run incident last week. Des Moines police used surveillance to match her SUV to their hit-and-run, announcing an additional attempted murder charge Monday.

This Google map shows the three locations Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, is accused of committing crimes Dec. 9. At location "A", she is charged with hitting a 12-year-old boy with her SUV at about 3:54 p.m. At location "B" at about 4:20, she also hit Natalia Miranda, 14, later admitting because the girl is Hispanic. At the last location, a Conoco gas station, she attempted to steal items and called people racial slurs. More

The victims

Miranda, the Clive student, talked to KCCI two days after being hit as police searched for the driver. She told KCCI that she remembered the vehicle coming toward her, but didn't recall being hit.

"I was in the hospital and I tried moving, and I couldn't get out of my bed," Miranda, who was badly bruised and suffered a concussion, told the TV station. "Sitting up was the worst pain I've ever felt."

Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said the teenager lay unconscious for 40 minutes before awaking and walking to the school to call police.

Miranda suffered a head injury but returned to school less than a week later. The 12-year-old victim had minor leg injuries from the incident.