Do You Know WPP AUNZ Limited’s (ASX:WPP) Cash Situation?

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, WPP is currently valued at AU$451m. Today we will examine WPP’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is free cash flow?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash WPP AUNZ has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

The two ways to assess whether WPP AUNZ’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Although, WPP AUNZ generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 7.36% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

Does WPP AUNZ have a favourable cash flow trend?

Can WPP improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 30%, ramping up from its current levels of AU$84m to AU$109m in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, WPP is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 7.6% next year, to 21% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

High operating cash flow growth is a positive indication for WPP AUNZ’s future, which means it may be able to sustain the current cash yield. However, you are taking on more risk by holding a single-stock rather than the well-diversified market index. This means, in terms of risk and return, it’s not the best deal. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research WPP AUNZ to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is WPP worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WPP is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on WPP AUNZ’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

