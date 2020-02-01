What You Need to Know About the Wuhan Coronavirus

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

There are six cases in the U.S. Five of those people had traveled to Wuhan, China.

The State Department said travelers should not go to China.

The World Health Organization has declared an international health emergency. The U.S. has also declared a public health emergency.

The virus causes respiratory problems that can range from a mild cough to severe pneumonia.

This virus can spread from person to person and continues to spread rapidly in China.

The CDC has placed 195 travelers flown from the outbreak epicenter to California in a two-week mandatory quarantine.

This article will be updated as the situation changes.

The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China at the end of last year has led to a global health emergency that now includes a State Department "do not travel" to China advisory and quarantines for some U.S. citizens who return home from there.

The extraordinary steps being taken are part of an all-out effort to halt the virus, which has left 9,783 confirmed cases and at least 213 deaths in China, according to a Johns Hopkins University database that aggregates government data. Those numbers now surpass the cases of SARS in China during the 2002-2003 outbreak. And there most likely are more cases in China — a shortage of test kids available to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis means the current count may fall short, according to The New York Times.

In the United States, there are six confirmed cases of the virus, which causes respiratory problems that can range from a mild cough to severe pneumonia. The first five cases were people who had traveled to Wuhan, a city in the province of Hubei. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday said a sixth case was spread locally — a woman from Illinois who traveled to Wuhan and then infected her spouse here. There are 241 potential cases under investigation in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The State Department Thursday issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, saying travelers should not go to China. The CDC Monday announced it would begin screening most travelers arriving in the U.S. from China. In response, some airlines have canceled flights into and out of China, or are offering refunds. (More info for travelers below.)

Alex Azar, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Friday declared a public health emergency in the U.S. and announced new measures that will likely affect a large number of travelers.

Beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, any U.S. citizen who has been in Hubei in the previous 14 days will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entry. Any U.S. citizen who has been to mainland China in the previous 14 days will be screened upon entry and then subject to up to 14 days of monitored self-quarantine. Furthermore, said Azar, any foreign national who has been to China in the previous 14 days will be denied entry into the U.S., unless they are an immediate family member of a citizen or permanent resident.

Azar said these restrictions are temporary, but did not specify when they would be lifted.

U.S. officials have already quarantined 195 U.S. citizens. They were screened before departing Wuhan, flown out, screened again at a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska, and again upon arrival in California. At first, CDC officials said they would be monitored at an Air Force base for a few days. On Friday, the CDC announced the passengers would be quarantined for two weeks, citing evolving science on the new virus and its rapid spread through China.

“While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat,” said Nancy Messonnier, M.D., director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, during a media briefing.

“If we take strong measures now, we may be able to blunt the impact of the virus on the United States,” Messonnier added. “We are preparing as if this were the next pandemic, but we are hopeful still that this is not and will not be the case.”

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have shut down transit within and departing from more than a dozen cities, including Wuhan, which is home to more than 11 million people, about 650 miles south of Beijing.



The World Health Organization last week decided not to declare the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.” But Thursday the WHO revised that decision, saying that given the coronavirus's spread to many countries — at least 19 so far — and multiple cases of human-to-human transmission outside of China, the agency was declaring a public health emergency of international concern.

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak, and which has been met by an unprecedented response,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ph.D., the director-general of the WHO, at a Thursday press conference. “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, and which are ill-prepared to deal with it.”