What we know about the Wyoming police shooting of Joe Frasure

The man shot by Wyoming police officer earlier Monday has died, officials announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Joe Frasure died. He was shot by Wyoming police officers early Monday morning. So far, no body camera has been released, but police say that will happen Friday. Here's what we know:

Joe Louis Frasure died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday. He was 28.

What police say happened

Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Frasure tried to drive away when police responded to a report of a possible burglary on Durrell Avenue.

Officers said they encountered two people at the apartment when they arrived, but both of them tried to flee. Frasure made it to a vehicle and tried to drive away, the sheriff's office reported.

According to a press release, police said Frasure "almost struck an officer ... causing that officer and another officer on scene to fire their duty weapons." A neighbor who said he witnessed the shooting said Frasure was driving through some grass in a minivan in an attempt to leave the area using a different driveway.

The officers involved in the shooting have not yet been identified.

Where's the investigation

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office initially investigated the shooting but said Tuesday the case "now belongs" to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Wyoming police told The Enquirer Wednesday that the body camera footage of the incident would be released on Friday. Police said a second person was at the scene with Frasure, but that person's name has not been released.

The Enquirer has requested the personnel files, incident reports and other documents related to the shooting.

911 call

On Wednesday, Hamilton County released the 911 that prompted police to come to the building. A neighbor, who said he could see the building from his house, attempted to call the non-emergency line for the Wyoming Police Department, but was routed to a general dispatcher.

He said he saw two or three people in the building which was supposed to be vacant.

"I'm seeing people walking around it and doing maybe suspicious things at a late hour," he said. "Maybe someone could come check it out."

Story continues

Property history

Neighbor Derrick Moore said he and other nearby residents have been concerned about the property for many months, but Moore said recently the city took some action and at least three of the four units were unoccupied.

Police went to the apartment frequently. Between Oct. 10 and Jan. 11, police received at least 33 calls about situations at the property, according to records obtained by The Enquirer. Most were about domestic disturbances and disputes between residents. Frasure was not named in any of the complaints.

Moore said the neighbors have spoken to the residents and knew that one of the apartments was being cleaned out after a woman died in early January.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What we know about the Wyoming police shooting of Joe Frasure