What you need to know if you're going to the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Jan. 4—If you're planning on heading to the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show, check out the following information and tips from the show's visitor's guide.

Hours

—Jan. 5: noon to 9 p.m. (food court only, free parking)

—Jan. 6: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

—Jan. 7: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

—Jan. 8 to 12: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

—Jan.13: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

—Best time to arrive: between 9 a.m. and noon

—Busiest time: weekends and weekdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

—Admission is free.

Travel and parking

—Parking is $15 at all Farm Show Complex-operated lots.

—Write down or photograph the parking lot name and location of your vehicle. Be prepared for heavy traffic and pedestrian congestion.

—Two off-site Farm Show lots offer free shuttle service during the show: east of the complex, at Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive; and directly north at Harrisburg Area Community College on Wildwood Park Drive. Use the free shuttle for the safest arrival. Do not walk across Industrial Boulevard.

—Follow PennDOT signs to open parking lots. Signs on all major roads leading to the complex are updated throughout the day.

—Visit 511PA.com/farm show for travel times and route options, or download the app on your smartphone.

—Payment for parking at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is credit card only. Visa, Mastercard, America Express and Discover credit/debit cards, as well as Visa and Mastercard prepurchased gift cards accepted. No cash accepted.

Shuttle service

—Free shuttle service is available from all Farm Show-managed, off-site lots. Lots operated by other groups may not offer shuttle service.

—Accessible parking for those with disability parking placards is reserved in all parking lots operated by the Farm Show Complex. Spaces may fill up.

Visitor drop-offs

—Cameron Street Lobby

—Maclay Street Lobby

—Northwest Corner Giant Expo Hall

Emergency, other services

—State police provide security and traffic management. Troopers are continually touring the show. They may be reached on-site at 717-787-4171.

—A doctor and EMTs are on-site in the Giant Expo Hall, Crossroads connector link and Cameron Street Lobby desk during show hours.

—Free manual wheelchairs are available at the Cameron Street Lobby on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food Court

—The Food Court only opens Jan. 5 from noon to 9 p.m. and follows show hours the remainder of the week. All other exhibits open Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.

Wi-Fi

—Password for free Wi-Fi is farmshow2024.

Animals

—Only service dogs are permitted at the facility during the event.

Leaving the show

—Traffic leaving the HACC parking lot will be directed away from Cameron Street. Follow directions on signs.

—Signs will guide motorists to major connecting roads, including Interstates 83 and 81; Routes 322, 22, 39; and Front and Second streets.

For more information, farmshow.pa.gov.