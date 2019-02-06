What You Should Know About Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1216) Risks

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
One of the biggest risk Zhongyuan Bank Co., Ltd. (HKG:1216) faces as a bank is bad loans, also known as credit risk. As a small cap stock in the heavily regulated financial services sector, its stock has many factors to consider. Small banks are directly affected by macroeconomic events as the ability for borrowers to repay their loan depends on the stability of their salary and level of interest rates. Since bad debt is written off as an expense, it impacts Zhongyuan Bank’s bottom line and shareholders’ value. Today we will analyse Zhongyuan Bank’s level of bad debt and liabilities in order to understand the risk involved with investing in Zhongyuan Bank
Does Zhongyuan Bank Understand Its Own Risks?
Zhongyuan Bank’s understanding of its risk level can be estimated by its ability to forecast and provision for its bad loans. The bank has poorly anticipated the factors contributing to higher bad loan levels if it writes off more than 100% of the bad debt it provisioned for. This begs the question – does Zhongyuan Bank understand the risks it has taken on? With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 86.3%, Zhongyuan Bank has under-provisioned by -13.7% which is below the sensible margin of error, illustrating room for improvement in the bank’s forecasting methodology.
How Much Risk Is Too Much?
If bad loans comprise of more than 3% of Zhongyuan Bank’s total loans, it is seen as engaging in risky lending practices above the prudent level. Bad loans are those that cannot be recovered and are directly expensed from the bank’s bottom line. Since bad loans make up 3.86% of its total assets, which is above the prudent level of 3%, it faces a high chance of default. Given that most banks tend to be well-below this threshold, Zhongyuan Bank faces a much higher risk level and shows below-averagebad debt management.
Is There Enough Safe Form Of Borrowing?
Zhongyuan Bank operates by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Customers’ deposits tend to carry the smallest risk given the relatively stable interest rate and amount available. The general rule is the higher level of deposits a bank holds, the less risky it is considered to be. Since Zhongyuan Bank’s total deposit to total liabilities is within the sensible margin at 74% compared to other banks’ level of 50%, it shows a prudent level of the bank’s safer form of borrowing and an appropriate level of risk.
Next Steps:
While Zhongyuan Bank has maintained a safe level of deposits against its liabilities, it has taken on excess levels of bad debt and poorly provisioned for these bad debt payments. This could lead to lower profits than may have been expected by the company. The potential for an adverse effect on Zhongyuan Bank’s cash flow diminishes our confidence in Zhongyuan Bank as a stock investment. Today, we’ve only explored one aspect of Zhongyuan Bank. However, as a potential stock investment, there are many more fundamentals you need to consider. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:
