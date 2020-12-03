KnowBe4 Awarded Gold Medal in Security for Inc.’s 2020 Best in Business List

First annual recognition program celebrates companies making the biggest impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole

Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s inaugural Best in Business list in the security category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. (on newsstands December 29, 2020), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

“With the pandemic forcing much of the world’s workforce to shift to a work from home model, the bad guys have really bolstered their efforts,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 continues to actively work to better protect organizations from cyber attacks by training employees to be the last line of defense. Winning gold from Inc. for their Best in Business list for making a positive difference shows that despite these challenges, we continue to succeed in the security industry.”

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today’s problems to lead us to a better future, even if they’ve struggled to stay in the black."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries--health, software, retail, business services, and more--and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits—a huge success for these honors in their inaugural year.

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

