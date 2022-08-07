KnowBe4's (NASDAQ:KNBE) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in KnowBe4's (NASDAQ:KNBE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KnowBe4:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$12m ÷ (US$606m - US$259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, KnowBe4 has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured KnowBe4's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From KnowBe4's ROCE Trend?

KnowBe4 has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.4% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, KnowBe4 is utilizing 581% more capital than it was three years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 43%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that KnowBe4's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

