    Advertisement

    Knowles: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Knowles Corp. (KN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $19.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

    The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

    The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $152.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.9 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 23 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $200 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Knowles shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.63, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.