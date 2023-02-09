Knowles: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $208 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 33 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $197.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $430.1 million, or $4.69 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $764.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $155 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

