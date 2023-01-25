Knowlton convicted of felonious assault in Bula shooting

Jan. 25—JEFFERSON — A 26-year-old Ashtabula man was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun specification on Jan. 10 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Shane P. Knowlton was accused of shooting a man three times on the afternoon of July 23, 2022 on West 52nd Street in Ashtabula. Knowlton fled the scene and the victim was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance, and then flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.

The victim recovered from serious injuries, according to testimony at the trial.

Knowlton's defense argued the shooting was in self defense, sccording to Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole and Assistant Prosecutor Gene Barrett.

"The jury saw through that and convicted Mr. Knowlton in 45 minutes of deliberation," O'Toole said.

Knowlton now faces a mandatory three-year gun specification sentence, plus a discretionary sentence, she said.

After the verdict, Knowlton's bond was revoked and he was taken into custody. He awaits sentencing in the Ashtabula County jail.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.