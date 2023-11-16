Known Aryan Brotherhood gang member sentenced to 30 years on drug charges in North Texas

A 30-year-old Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member in Collin County has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on first-degree felony drug charges, according to a news release.

Dakota Carroll pleaded guilty earlier this month to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, specifically 58 grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release from the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

Carroll, who was already a known member of the gang, was arrested July 26, 2020, in a traffic stop in Richardson, near Econolodge off North Central Expressway, after he made several traffic violations, according to the news release. After identifying the driver as Carroll, Richardson police Sgt. Benjamin Masters called for a K-9 officer to come to the scene.

The K-9 officer, Cory Wendling, and police dog Falco examined the vehicle and Falco positively alerted to drugs in the car, according to the news release. Officers searched the car and found 58 grams of meth, a digital scale, unused baggies, a small amount of cash and less than a gram of heroin.

As the officers finished their search, the news release says, Carroll tried to bribe the officers by saying he could get them up to a pound of methamphetamine and a bunch of guns if they let him go. Police arrested him and took him to jail. He was held there for 81 days until he was able to post a bond of $25,000.

Carroll was imprisoned in 2015 in Dallas County on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.

After his release on bond in Collin County, he returned to Dallas County, where he is accused of possession with intent to distribute, along with robbery, deadly conduct in the non-fatal shooting of a woman, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, abandoning and endangering a child and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the news release.

“Dakota Carroll is a known violent gangster with extensive criminal history who’s willing to try to bribe police officers. This 30-year sentence holds him accountable and keeps him away from Collin County citizens,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in the news release.