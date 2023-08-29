Known for cinnamon rolls and sandwiches, Johnson County bakery closing. What’s next?

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market has been serving its sandwiches, cinnamon rolls and macarons in its current Lenexa Public Market food hall space since 2020.

Owner Kate Smith was looking to fill a void at a time when there were fewer food options in the market.

Butterfield’s quickly built a loyal customer base — its baked goods especially popular — and allowed Smith to open another bakery this year in downtown Overland Park, Kate Smith Soiree, at 7911 Santa Fe Drive.

But now Butterfield’s is leaving the market at 8750 Penrose Lane as Smith seeks to focus on the bakery side of the business.

Butterfield’s Bakery and Market’s last day in the market will be Sept. 10.

Before opening her stall, Smith sold confections through pop-ups in the market. Smith said she is exploring ways to continue to offer bakery items in the market again under the Kate Smith Soiree brand, whether that’s building a smaller stall or offering pop-ups again.

“We decided the best decision for us was to do what we do best,” Smith said.

Though Kate Smith Soiree is still relatively new to Overland Park, Smith said business has been booming.

“It’s been really fun watching that blow up to what I imagined … to its potential,” Smith said.

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market sold baked goods and lunch and brunch options. Now the owner is focusing on pastries.

Denise Rendina, a spokeswoman for the market, said the city is looking for another local tenant to fill the space starting Oct. 1. Applicants for the 500-square-foot stall are asked to contact the Lenexa Public Market before Oct. 18.

The market is home to several other local restaurants, including Cosmo Burger, Mr. D’s Coffee and Sohaila’s Kitchen.

Kimchi and Bap opened in Lenexa Public Market in August.