What is known so far about the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm
Nina Chestney
·4 min read

By Nina Chestney

LONDON (Reuters) - Unexplained gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted investigations by European countries into the cause, including possible sabotage.

Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter.

Here is a breakdown of what is known so far:

WHAT HAPPENED?

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reported a sudden drop in pressure overnight on Monday, with a spokesperson suggesting there could have been a leak.

This was followed by a Danish Energy Authority statement that a leak had likely occurred in one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines lying in Danish waters.

A few hours later, Nord Stream AG, operator of another undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, said it was looking into a drop in pressure in Nord Stream 1.

Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had warned of two leaks on Nord Stream 1 in Swedish and Danish waters.

Each line of the pipeline consists of about 100,000 24-tonne concrete-weight coated steel pipes laid on the seabed. The pipelines have a constant internal diameter of 1.153 metres, according to Nord Stream.

Sections lie at a depth of around 80-110 metres.

WHERE ARE THE LEAKS?

Two leaks were detected on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which stopped delivering gas to Europe last month, both in an area northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm.

Danish authorities have asked ships to stay clear by a five nautical mile radius off Bornholm after the leak at Nord Stream 2, which has yet to enter commercial operations. The plan to use it to supply gas was scrapped by Germany days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February.

Both pipelines still contain gas under pressure.

WHAT CAUSED THE LEAKS?

It is not yet clear. Analysts and experts say such leaks are very rare and Nord Stream AG has called leaks on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines "unprecedented".

Possible causes range from technical malfunctions, a lack of maintenance or even possibly sabotage.

The Kremlin has said it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind the damage, adding it was an issue affecting the energy security of the "entire continent".

Poland's prime minister said the leaks were an act of sabotage, while Denmark's leader said it could not be ruled out.

The European Commission said it was premature to speculate.

German Geology Research Centre GFZ said on Tuesday that a seismograph on Bornholm showed spikes at 0003 GMT and 1700 GMT on Monday, when the pressure losses occurred.

WHO IS INVESTIGATING?

For the Nord Stream 2 leak, the head of Denmark's Energy Agency Kristoffer Bottzauw told Reuters said it was too early to say who would conduct the investigations and no-one has been to look at the pipeline yet.

The Swedish Armed Forces, the Coast Guard and the Swedish Maritime Administration and other relevant authorities are taking necessary measures, the Swedish Prime Minister said.

Germany on Monday said it was coordinating a response with police, local officials and the energy agency.

POTENTIAL IMPACT?

Gas leaking from the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea will continue for several days and perhaps even a week, the Danish Energy Authority said.

Denmark's armed forces released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter.

Vessels could lose buoyancy if they enter the area, and there might be a risk of leaked gas igniting over the water and in the air, but there were no risks associated with the leak outside the exclusion zone, it said.

The leak would only affect the environment in the area in which the gas plume in the water column is located and escaping greenhouse gas methane would have a damaging climate impact.

Danish authorities asked that the level of preparedness in Denmark's power and gas sector be raised after the leaks, a step that would require heightened safety procedures for power installations and facilities.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Reuters bureaux; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Europe suspects Russian sabotage after 'unprecedented' damage to Nord Stream gas pipelines to Europe

    European governments suspect Russian sabotage after three offshore lines of the Nord Stream pipeline system supplying Germany with Russian gas suffered “unprecedented” damage in a single day.

  • Danish Military Releases Footage of Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks

    The Danish military released footage on September 27 that they said showed gas leaking from the Nord Stream gas pipelines to the surface of the Baltic Sea.The Danish military said there were two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, with a third on the Nord Stream 2.The largest leak created a disturbance on the surface of just over a kilometer wide, they said. The smallest made a circle of around 200 meters, the Danish military said.In a statement to Russian media, Nordstream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 1, called the leaks “unprecedented”, saying that the damage to the offshore gas pipelines “occurred on the same day simultaneously.”The cause of the damage to both pipelines was unclear, but authorities in Russia, Denmark, and Poland have not ruled out sabotage.The Swedish Maritime Administration told Expressen that the cause of the leak was not yet known, but added that the gas pipelines are so deep that the damage could not have been caused by a passing boat.German, Danish and Swedish authorities were all investigating the incident. Credit: Forsvaret via Storyful

  • Gas from Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline leaks into Baltic Sea

    BERLIN/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish authorities on Monday asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius off the island of Bornholm after a gas leak overnight from the defunct Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea. The German government said it was in contact with the Danish authorities and working with local law enforcement to find out what caused pressure in the pipeline to plummet suddenly. On Monday evening, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which ran at reduced capacity since mid-June before stopping supplies altogether in August, also disclosed a pressure drop on both lines of the gas pipeline.

  • Mystery gas leaks hit Russia pipelines to Europe

    STORY: Three offshore lines within the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained “unprecedented” damage in one day. That was according to pipeline operators on Tuesday (September 27). Nord Stream 1 and 2 run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, near Sweden and Denmark.Denmark restricted shipping near Nord Stream 2 following the discovery of a leak.Shortly after, Sweden’s Maritime Authority issued a warning of two leaks in Nord Stream 1. The pipeline operator said it was impossible to estimate when the system would be restored to full working capability. It has been a flashpoint in the escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has sent gas prices soaring. While neither pipeline was pumping supplies to Europe at the time of the latest incidents, both contained gas under pressure. Nord Stream 1 started supplying gas from Russia to Germany in 2011 – but flows were halted entirely at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 was built in 2021, but Germany halted its launch days before Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. Giant Russian gas supplier Gazprom declined to comment on the latest incidents. The Kremlin said sabotage could not be ruled out.

  • Putin troop mobilization will come with high costs: think tank

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to call up thousands of Russians in a partial troop mobilization will have high social and political costs for the country and its leader, according to a new think tank report. An assessment of Russia’s offensive published Sunday by the Institute for the Study of War is pessimistic about the…

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Bolsonaro campaign to evangelicals: Brazil's soul at stake

    Off a byway outside Salvador, past an evangelical church and down a short path, Thiago Viana was preparing a celebration. Two new members of his temple would soon emerge from months of seclusion, marking initiation into his Afro Brazilian faith, Candomble. Then his phone started pinging with messages: Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of President Jair Bolsonaro, had posted a video to Instagram of Viana and his sister showering former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with popcorn — a Candomble cleansing rite associated with Obaluaê, the deity of earth and health.

  • Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten bill

    Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vetoed legislation Sunday night that would have required children to attend kindergarten — whether through homeschooling, public or private school — before entering first grade at a public school.

  • Mobilisation in Russia: conscription notices being issued on Georgian border

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:50 Russia's enlistment task force has begun issuing conscription notices to Russians right on the border with Georgia. Source: Russian-sponsored news outlet TASS, quoting the press service of the head and government of North Ossetia Quote: "There is a conscription task force on the border with Georgia, including representatives of the enlistment offices and representative authorities.

  • Photos show the tragic mass stranding event the killed a super pod of 200 whales in Australia

    Experts suspect that the super pod of pilot whales chased its squid prey into the shallow waters at Macquarie Heads in Tasmania and became trapped.

  • Live: Testimony continues in Pike County killings trial

    Testimony continues in the murder trial of George Wagner IV on Tuesday.

  • CORRECTED-Pressure in defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline plunged overnight - operator

    Pressure in the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany dropped from 105 to 7 bars overnight, a spokesperson for the pipeline's operator said, adding that the company did not know the cause of the drop. The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from St. Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and was filled with 300 million cubic metres of gas when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cancelled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. "If it were in Lubmin, you'd have heard it," the spokesperson said.

  • Russians are paying up to $27,000 to escape the country on private jets after Putin's partial mobilization, report says

    Many Russians of military age are desperately trying to get out of the country after Putin announced a partial mobilization last week.

  • Germany Likely to Rely on Nuclear to Avert Winter Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is more likely to prolong its use of nuclear power into next year to help prevent the risk of blackouts in Europe’s biggest economy this winter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward F

  • Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

    Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...

  • Police searching for suspect who carjacked family in Philadelphia driveway

    Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway. Authorities are searching for the suspect involved.

  • Inflation in Europe Could Impact McDonald’s, Citi Says

    Analyst Jon Tower believes Wall Street has yet to factor challenges in Europe into the stock's price, which could lead to a downward revision in estimates over the next 90 days.

  • Olam Calls for Global Cocoa Rules as EU Plans Ethical Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe must work with other regions to prevent its proposed ethical supply-chain rules from becoming a burden for the local cocoa industry, according to Olam Food Ingredients.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cub

  • Putin grants Russian citizenship to US fugitive Edward Snowden: Ukraine live updates

    Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, a fugitive who has been living in Russia since 2013, has been granted Russian citizenship. Updates.

  • Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter

    Germany is also eyeing Qatar as a source of liquefied natural gas as it seeks to replace Russian supply in a crippling energy crisis.