Known Ga. gang member arrested after running from deputies, ditching gun and bookbag of marijuana

Two known Georgia gang members were arrested with guns and drugs during traffic stops this week.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Coweta and Harris County sheriff’s offices to conduct the operation on June 13.

Jhykeith Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by investigators. He tried to run, dropping his gun and a book bag full of marijuana and money.

He was caught after a brief chase and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, abandonment of a controlled substance, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless conduct.

Officers also stopped Tyrese Reynolds, who was on bond from an arrest on June 7. He was found to have about 130 grams of marijuana and a gun. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.