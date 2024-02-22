Known gang member arrested in Columbus during traffic stop, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said a known, validated gang member was arrested during a traffic stop.
According to MCSO, James Bellamy was stopped by the sheriff’s office’s Special Operations Patrol Unit on Wednesday.
After a brief investigation during the stop, deputies said Bellamy was found with drugs and a gun.
He was arrested without incident and taken to the county jail, where he was charged with seven felonies.
Bellamy faces the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office:
Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a crime
Three counts of participation in gang activity
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
