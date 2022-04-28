Known gang member and teen charged with attempted murder, police say

Two men, one a known gang member, face attempted murder charges after a 16-year-old was shot near Booker T. Washington High School.

The two were arrested at 201 Poplar while there for another pending case, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said the 16-year-old who was shot was giving two people a ride to the 600 Block of Mississippi Boulevard. The two began attacking the teen as he was getting out of the vehicle.

Police said the teen began running for safety when the two suspects started firing shots at him with a fully automatic handgun.

The teen was hit once.

He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

North Main Station Investigators were assigned the case and developed Preniago Baines, also known as “Skat/Lil Squid” and a 17-year-old juvenile as possible suspects.

Police said Baines, 21, is a known gang member and the leader of the AOB Gang.

North Main Station Task Force Officers found Baines and the 17-year-old suspect at 201 Poplar while they were there for another pending case.

The two were taken to North Main Station, where they were charged.

Baines was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.

The 17-year-old was also charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.

