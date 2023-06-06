Known gang member tries to run from police, gets arrested for dealing drugs anyway, police say

Atlanta police have arrested a man they say is a known gang member who had multiple guns and illegal narcotics.

Police got a tip that someone was selling drugs out of an apartment on the 600 block of University Ave. SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators executed a search warrant on May 23 and found various narcotics including MDMA, cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana. Officers also recovered multiple guns inside the apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested Timothy Jordan, 35, who they say is a documented gang member and convicted felon. Jordan was arrested after he tried to run out of the back door.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jordan has been charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and additional drug-related charges.