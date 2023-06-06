Known gang member tries to run from police, gets arrested for dealing drugs anyway, police say
Atlanta police have arrested a man they say is a known gang member who had multiple guns and illegal narcotics.
Police got a tip that someone was selling drugs out of an apartment on the 600 block of University Ave. SW.
Investigators executed a search warrant on May 23 and found various narcotics including MDMA, cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana. Officers also recovered multiple guns inside the apartment.
Police arrested Timothy Jordan, 35, who they say is a documented gang member and convicted felon. Jordan was arrested after he tried to run out of the back door.
Jordan has been charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and additional drug-related charges.