What is known about Shanquella Robinson, woman who died in Cabo, Mexico?

Shanquella Robinson, 25, went to Cabo, Mexico with six of her friends on Oct. 28, she died a day later and her family is left asking: how?

Friends initially told Robinson’s family that she died of alcohol poisoning, according to reporting by WSOC Channel 9, the Observer’s news partner, and others. However, an autopsy show she died of a spinal cord injury. Now, the FBI is investigating.

Here is what we know so far.

FBI investigation

In a statement Friday to The Charlotte Observer, authorities confirmed an FBI investigation.

“The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened an investigation in the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on or about October 29, 2022. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment,” a spokesperson wrote.

Video of Shanquella Robinson

A video of a fight has gone viral. Multiple news outlets have published screenshots of the footage, with claims that the video is of Robinson and one of her friends in the room where they were staying.

The Charlotte Observer has not been able to verify Robinson is the person in the video.

The footage shows a naked woman, barely verbal, being hit and punched in the face multiple times by another woman until she falls to the ground. A person not seen in the video is heard saying “Quella can you at least fight back?” The FBI says they have seen the video.

Autopsy of Shanquella Robinson

Salamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother told news outlets that each friend from the trip has a different story and they initially told her that her daughter had alcohol poisoning. Autopsy reports list the cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

Mexican authorities are investigating Robinson’s death as possible femicide. “An investigation was initiated for femicide,” the State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur announced in a statement Thursday, according to ABC News. Femicide is defined by The Merriam-Webster dictionary as: “The gender-based murder of a woman or girl by a man.”

Shanquella Robinson school, business

Robinson graduated from West Charlotte High School, and is a 2019 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. She was a children’s hair braider and operated a women’s boutique business called “The Exquisite Boutique.” Her family has started a gofundme to raise money for her funeral. As of Friday afternoon, the page raised just over $16,800 towards a $100,000 goal.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.