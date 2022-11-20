Here’s what is known about University of Idaho stabbing murders as new details in mystery emerge

Information about the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students this month continues to slowly surface as authorities continue to hunt the killer.

Police said in an update Saturday night that a phone belonging to a surviving roommate of the victims was used to call 911 shortly before noon last Sunday. The identity of the person who made the call has not been released.

The latest details come two days after a local coroner ruled all four deaths as homicides.

Here’s what is known about the murders so far.

The Victims

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, arrived at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, at 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13 after hanging out at a local bar.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, were seen at the university’s Sigma Chi house before also returning to the home at 1:45 a.m. Chapin, who was from Washington, was said to be visiting the house, while the others, who were each from Idaho, are believed to have lived there.

Their bodies were found hours later.

“The coroner stated that the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times,” the Moscow Police Department said. “There was no sign of sexual assault.”

Suspects

Police haven’t named a suspect in the murders but say the two surviving roommates don’t appear to be involved.

No weapon has been recovered by authorities.

Last week, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NBC News that the victims appeared to suffer “pretty extensive” wounds.

“It would have had to have been ... not a pocket knife. It would have been a bigger knife,” Mabbutt said.

What else is known?

Officials say the victims were probably killed between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Goncalves called her boyfriend seven times in under 30 minutes that morning, her sister said.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack,” Alivea Goncalves told Inside Edition. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”