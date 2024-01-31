He knows a ton of commands and is ready to learn more. Meet this brilliant terrier

Tom

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix — tabby

Age: 4 years old

Tom was found as a stray, but he is extremely friendly with everyone he meets.

He’s a chill guy who wants to hang out with you. Do you work from home? We think he’d make a great desk buddy. He does take a minute to warm up, but after that he is all cuddles. One thing to note about Tom is he is FIV-positive, which just means he has a compromised immune system. He requires regular vet care, much like a regular kitty.

We recommend coming in to see if Tom is a great match for you, and then you can ask our staff for more information on how to best care for him. The best news is he can live a long and happy life if given the love he deserves.

Macie

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 3 years old

Meet the smartest dog ever. Macie came to Wayside in an unconventional way. She was tied up and abandoned, but she was found and brought to us. Naturally, she was very nervous, so she was enrolled in the Confidence College program at the Canine Behavior Center. She has learned so much, and she loves to show off her brilliance. Are you ready? She knows “place,” “sit,” “touch,” “down,” “shake,” “kennel,” “spin” and “leave it.”

And guess what? She loves learning, so bring her yummy treats and she’ll be ready to go. She does like walks, but she can get easily startled. She’s looking for reassurance from her people. She loves playing with other dogs, but she can be a little rough. Once she gets to know you, she wants to curl up on the couch with you and cuddle. Come meet this smart, cuddly dog.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org