Knox County corrections officer charged with aggravated assault

A Knox County Corrections Officer has been placed on administrative leave after an altercation last week.

Details are limited, but the county sheriff's office said Matthew Ferry has been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened July 5, according to the sheriff's office. Ferry was off duty at the time of the incident.

Ferry was arrested by the Galesburg Police Department and posted bond.

Ferry has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

