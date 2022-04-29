Suspect apprehended after Knox County deputy killed by car fleeing police on US 150

ALPHA — A Knox County Sheriff's deputy was struck and killed by a suspect's vehicle as he was setting up spike strips intending to stop the suspect at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenue, in Henry County, Friday morning.

Illinois State Police report the suspect's vehicle crashed in a field north of the intersection and Galesburg Officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

At 8 a.m., Galesburg Police officers responded to a 911 call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg. Two Galesburg Officers located the suspect's vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect continued to drive and fled north on U.S. 150.

The deputy's name has not been released, pending notification of family. He was killed in the line of duty. The name of the offender is not being released at this time.

"We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers," the release said. "The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead."

The Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the KCSO with food, flowers, or gifts.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has requested the Illinois State Police DCI Zone 2 to investigate the incident. Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted on scene to include, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Galesburg Police Departm, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Geneseo Police Department. involved in the incident were GPD, Knox County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police.

Law enforcement block US 150 south of Alpha during a vehicle chase around 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

