Knox County deputy Tucker Blakely dies after shootout. Everything we know.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy Tucker Blakely died late Oct. 2 after he was shot the night before while responding to a domestic disturbance.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Here's everything that we know so far and about Blakely, 29, and the man shot and killed by deputies after they confronted him at the home.

What happened on the call to the 2300 block of Denver Lane?

The Knox County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11 p.m. Oct. 1 about a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of Denver Lane, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the case.

Blakely was one of the deputies who responded.

The TBI said deputies "encountered an armed individual at the residence." Shots were exchanged between at least one deputy and the man, later identified as Matthew Logan Rose, 30.

"For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and shots were fired by both the individual and at least one of the deputies," the TBI said in a news release.

Blakely was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for emergency treatment, and succumbed to his injuries the next night.

Who is Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?

Blakely, 29, was married and the father of a 5-year-old son.

The military veteran was on his final patrol shift after he had been selected for a K-9 assignment. He joined the sheriff's office after graduating from the Knox County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy in 2021, Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

"Sunday night was his last shift as a patrol officer, he was supposed to start K-9 handler school," his brother, Timothy "Ty" Blakely Jr., told Knox News.

"He already had his K-9, Enoch. He was so excited. ... It seems like a nightmare right now."

Tucker graduated from East Tennessee State University and served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army Reserve for several years before joining the sheriff's office.

"I always looked up to him," his brother said. "I can honestly say I never saw him lose his temper. He was always calm, he always tried to use logic in every situation. He was loving, caring - there was not a better guy out there. I wish parts of me could be more like him. I'll work on that every day as long as I'm here."

Who is Matthew Logan Rose?

Rose, 30, was killed in the confrontation with Knox County Sheriff's deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home at the 2300 block of Denver Lane.

The TBI said Rose was armed and fired on deputies. He was shot by at least one deputy and died at the scene.

Who is investigating the Knox County deputy shooting?

The TBI is investigating, a standard procedure when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting.

