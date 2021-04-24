Knox County grand jury does not indict officers in two August fatal shootings

Jarrod Mills, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·1 min read

Apr. 24—KNOX COUNTY — On Friday, the Knox County grand jury convened and found no sufficient evidence of criminal responsibility regarding two separate police shootings that left two Gray men dead in August of last year.

According to a Kentucky State Police (KSP) press release, the KSP Special Response Team attempted to serve a search warrant on August 25, 2020 for drug trafficking at which time shots were exchanged between KSP and armed suspects.

As a result of the shooting, Charles Garland, 30, was fatally injured.

Continuing their investigation, KSP and FBI were also on the search for Joey Middleton, 41, who was wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants.

Police and officials searched throughout the overnight hours, and at approximately 12:30 p.m. on August 26, according to KSP, officers were confronted by Middleton in the woods and shots were fired. Middleton was fatally injured.

No officers were injured during either incident.

