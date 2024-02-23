Knox County and Knoxville spent $1.3 million shoveling out from January's huge snowstorm

It's been five weeks since 10 inches of snow hit Tennessee, and when was said and done, Knox County spent $700,000 and the city of Knoxville spent upwards of $600,000.

Jim Snowden, Knox County Engineering and Public Works' chief engineer, said he hadn't seen an event like it in 25 years of working for the county.

At a Feb. 21 postmortem on the snowstorm, Snowden gave commissioners a rundown of how it impacted the county. January's storm was difficult to recover from, he said, because the snow was followed by an average weekly low temperature of 11.1 degrees.

The county deployed 75,000 gallons of salt brine, 11 dump trucks with plows and salt spreaders, five pickup trucks with plows and salt spreaders, and 10 pickups with plows.

And Knox County residents struggled, too. Snowden's department fielded 1,500 phone calls from those who were stuck or curious about road conditions.

Here's a breakdown of the $700,000 cost of the storm for Knox County:

7,000 premium labor hours valued at $195,000

7,384 gallons of fuel valued at $23,519

162 equipment repairs valued at $80,200

3,000 tons of salt valued at $384,000

$5,500 spent on water

Chris Caldwell, Knox County's chief financial officer, told Knox News the supplies and pay come from the engineering and public works department's funding.

Following the storm, Snowden said his department plans to revise its snow routes based on traffic volumes and known trouble spots.

Jim Snowden, Chief Engineer at Knox County Engineering and Public Works, gives a report of the county's response to the January snowstorm before the Knox County Commission during their work session on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. The county used 75,000 gallons of salt brine to treat the roads, according to the report.

How much did the January 2024 snowstorm cost Knoxville?

Similarly, city of Knoxville officials said after the storm that public service, labor, equipment and materials would cost taxpayers upwards of $600,000.

Purchasing salt to treat roads made up $370,000 of the city's total. That's 3,000 tons of salt priced at $122 per ton.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County, Knoxville spent $1.3 million shoveling out from the storm