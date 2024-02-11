Knox County law director candidates: 2024 Knox News voter guide

The Knox County law director is elected to a four-year term, and David Buuck is running for a second term.

There are two Republicans who will face off in the March 5 primary, and the winner will face the Democratic candidate in the August county general election.

Democrat

Jackson Fenner, 46

Jackson Fenner

Why are you running? (from candidate interview)

Fenner told Knox News he's running because the country is moving in an antidemocratic direction, against the will of the people.

"I want people to be confident that our elections are fair and safe," he said. He's particularly concerned about potential fallout of the 2024 election.

"I'm not going to cave to come political faction that wants to overturn an election because their side doesn't win. I'm going to stand for this county and make sure the legal, fair election stands. "

How would you approach working with a largely Republican government? (from candidate interview)

Fenner said he has friends in Knox County government who are on both sides of the political aisle, and knows they have the same goal. He acknowledged he may not be the Republican Knox County executive or the Republican-dominated commission's top pick, but is willing to work with everyone on behalf of Knox County residents.

How does your personal experience practicing the law inform how you would serve in this role? (from candidate questionnaire)

In 12 years of private practice, I have learned to manage an extensive and diverse caseload efficiently. Making tough decisions on the daily is a continuous task. I know how to deal with frustrating circumstances and to put clients in the best position to achieve best possible results. I am never afraid to try a case, but I also know when a case should settle. I have helped members of the public my entire career. Working closely with members of our community, I am more in touch with the reality of the people of Knox County are facing.

What should voters know about the law director’s office? (from candidate questionnaire)

The law director’s office works for and with the most crucial departments within our community. We represent and advise the Knox County school board, the sheriff's office, county commission and the health department. Any legal challenge the county faces goes to the office.

What goes into your decision-making on when to fight lawsuits on behalf of taxpayers versus when to settle them? (from candidate questionnaire)

It is always the client’s decision regarding whether or not a case should settle. It is the lawyer’s job to advise the client so that they fully understand what their options are, and the strengths and weaknesses of their position. I will always make sure that the decision makers of the county know the pros and cons of a settlement versus a trial so that we can best serve the people of Knox County together.

Republicans

David Buuck, 76, incumbent

David Buuck

How does your experience practicing the law inform how you would serve in this role? (from candidate interview)

Buuck was elected law director in 2020 after serving as chief deputy law director for over eight years and told Knox News he's enjoyed working with attorneys with diverse backgrounds in the office. He touted a staff with varying strengths, from specializing in contract law (he said the office executes 750 contracts every year) to civil rights suits.

What should voters know about the law director's office? (from candidate interview)

Buuck said a tough trend throughout his first term was people's desire to hire outside counsel and experts to do his office's work. Knox County has a smart, capable legal staff and seeking outside counsel is not necessary.

"There seemed to be this attitude that Knox County was inferior and we had to go outside and get people," he said.

He also wants people to know the law director's office can't make policy, they can only assist county officials.

What problems is the law office facing currently? (from candidate interview)

Buuck said one problem the office is facing is keeping good attorneys, because private positions pay higher.

What goes into your decision-making on when to fight lawsuits on behalf of taxpayers versus when to settle them? (from candidate interview)

Buuck said it's his job as an attorney to determine on the county winning a case. If there's no shot, there's no point in spending taxpayer dollars. Factors he typically weighs include strength of the other side's case and strength of the other side's witnesses. He knows the stakes are high: if he loses, taxpayers have to pay.

Daniel Herrera, 31

How does your personal experience practicing the law inform how you would serve in this role? (from candidate questionnaire)

I own my law firm and have attorneys and legal assistants working for me. My experience as a business owner and manager has prepared me for the role of law director. I have appeared in court over 500 times throughout all of East Tennessee. That experience and high-energy approach is what I am going to bring to the law director's office.

What should voters know about the law director's office? (from candidate questionnaire)

The current law director mishandled the COVID response that eliminated essential jobs and left Knox County children one of the last in the nation wearing masks. The current law director allowed the unelected board of health to exercise broad powers. The law director continues to oppose efforts by conservative county commissioners and school board members attempting to pass policies that protect taxpayers.

What goes into your decision-making on when to fight lawsuits on behalf of taxpayers versus when to settle them? (from candidate questionnaire)

I have received feedback from county officeholders that the law director caves on lawsuits and is quick to settle even when the facts and law are on the side of taxpayers. There needs to be a better balance, and the people of Knox County need a law director who is not afraid to take a case to trial and avoid settlements.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County law director candidates: 2024 Knox News voter guide