Knox County man arrested on wanton endangerment and evading police

Sep. 9—FLAT LICK — Labor Day wasn't such a holiday for a Knox County man arrested on multiple felony charges.

Christopher Ray Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick, is facing charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (Police Officer), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (Motor Vehicle), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (On Foot), resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to a Facebook announcement from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, the case dates back nearly a month — beginning on Wednesday, August 10, when Knox County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Alex Creek Road in Flat Lick. The driver, identified as Stoots, fled the scene in his vehicle and later on foot.

Then on August 24, again on a Wednesday, Stoots was once more stopped by deputies in an attempt to execute a warrant for the August 10 incident. Stoots once again fled and, according to KCSD, attempted to run over a deputy with his vehicle.

Deputies caught up with Stoots this past Monday at his home on Alex Creek Road — finding him hiding in a closet, according to KCSD.

In addition to the new charges, Stoots was also served with a Knox County bench warrant for failure to appear on a second-degree fleeing or evading the police charge.

Stoots remained lodged in the Knox County Detention Center at press time. He is scheduled to be arraigned this (Thursday) morning in Knox District Court.