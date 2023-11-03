Knox County man charged with 26 counts of wanton endangerment

Nov. 3—A Barbourville man was charged with 26 counts of wanton endangerment after he fired a gun in the presence of a group of people.

The incident took place on Echo Valley Road, six miles south of London, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown responded to a noise complaint and as he arrived on the scene, heard two gunshots and a group of people running everywhere. At least 26 people were present at the residence when the gunshots were fired.

Zachary Tyler Morgan, 22, was determined to have fired the weapon. The press release from the Sheriff's Office said Morgan told deputies he fired the gun in fear for his life.

Morgan was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for the 26 persons present at the time.

He appeared in court on Oct. 31 and was released on $25,000 bond set at 10%, or $2,500. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Laurel District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to information on the Laurel County Correctional Center's webpage.