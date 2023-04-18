Knox County man charged with murder

Apr. 18—BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning in the Gray community was taken into custody following a 10-hour manhunt launched by Kentucky State Police Post 10 and the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

According to KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs, Public Information Officer for Post 10, 40-year-old Brian Scott Smith of Gray was arrested on a murder warrant after detectives were able to make contact with him by phone. Smith agreed to turn himself in by meeting law enforcement on KY 830 just inside Laurel County near the Knox County line at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Smith was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Shelby Mcintyre, 42, before 4:55 a.m. Thursday at a Dr. Parker Lane residence in the Gray community.

Authorities were advised that Smith had brandished and fired the weapon during an altercation with McIntyre, according to a KSP release, then fled in a blue Ford.

Smith was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 25 in Knox District Court.

KSP Det. Aaron Frederick is leading the investigation and was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff's Department and Knox County Coroner's Office.