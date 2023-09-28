Knox County man faces charges after his 3-month-old baby found unresponsive

A Knox County man has been charged after his 3-month-old infant was found unresponsive Tuesday evening.

Treyshawn McLaren, 26, of Henderson, faces aggravated battery to a child charges.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an apartment at 102 W. South St. in Henderson for an unresponsive 3-month-old baby.

First responders arrived on scene and started providing CPR on the infant, according to authorities. The baby was taken to a hospital in Galesburg where its heart started beating again.

The baby was then airlifted to a Peoria hospital, authorities said.

During the investigation, authorities discovered McLaren, the infant's father, was the only at home at the time of the 911 call.

Doctors from the Peoria hospital later told authorities the injuries the baby received were from trauma.

McLaren was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm under 13, aggravated domestic battery and endangering the health and welfare of a child.

Despite a petition, McLaren was released from custody on Thursday and placed on supervised release by the presiding judge.

The status of the baby is currently unknown.

McLaren's preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Knox County man Shawn McClaren charged after baby found unresponsive