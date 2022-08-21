Knox County officers fatally shoot two men after a nine-hour standoff

A nine-hour overnight standoff in Knox County ended Saturday morning with law enforcement officers fatally shooting the two male suspects.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

Knox County Sheriff deputies responded to a call about shots fired on Gilchrist road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. The law enforcement response lasted into Saturday morning when the Sheriff’s office sent out a press release asking residents in the area to shelter in place by staying indoors and locking their doors and windows. Multiple agencies assisted, including BCI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to the press release.

At a 9 a.m. press conference, the Sheriff’s office said that negotiations were in progress to bring the situation to a peaceful end. Also around that time, officers shot the two male suspects, according to an update provided at around 10 a.m.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Sheffer said at the 10 a.m. press conference that the suspects drove a side-by-side vehicle, also known as a utility task vehicle (UTV) or recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV), at the scene.

“When law enforcement attempted to stop the suspects, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Sheffer said. “Before the shooting occurred one person was extracted safely. After the shooting occurred, one more person was safely removed.”

Emily Morrison, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office, confirmed to The Dispatch that both suspects died Saturday. Morrison could not say if the persons Sheffer mentioned were hostages and referred questions to BCI.

No officers were injured.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Knox County officers fatally shoot two men after overnight standoff