Knox County property assessor candidates: 2024 Knox News voter guide

There will be a new Knox County property assessor this year. Two candidates will face off in a Republican primary March 5, and that winner will face the Democratic candidate in the August county general election.

Elected property assessors manage the office that is charged with putting a value on all properties in the county. Those values, of course, are tied to the property taxes collected for the property, though the Knox County Commission sets those.

Here are the candidates' stances, collected from Knox News interviews and candidate questionnaires.

Democrat

Drew Harper, 31

Drew Harper

How can you make the office more accessible? (from candidate interview)

Harper said his main priority is to update the property assessor's website and expand its online presence to educate residents about what the office does and how it affects them. He suggested doing regular explainer videos, educating residents on various the office's processes.

How will you improve the office if elected? (from candidate interview)

Harper said the office’s digital presence needs to be updated. A better website can help the office reach more people since it would be easier to access. He wants to empower the customer service department to innovate ways to serve.

What is the biggest issue facing the property assessor’s office and how would you address it? (from candidate questionnaire)

Technological development. The current assessor’s office has made official public statements from the private Facebook accounts of employees. That’s unacceptable. As assessor, I’ll modernize communication with social media accounts, video messaging, and an up-to-date website in order to create a more accessible and responsive assessor’s office.

What are specific actions the assessor and his or her staff members can take for property owners? (from candidate questionnaire)

Property owners deserve to be well-informed about what the assessor’s office actually does. Many people were confused during the last countywide assessment, and we can improve this by communicating ahead of time via email, video explainers and social media posts. We will engage Knox County residents and make sure the right information is in their hands, creating a proactive office, rather than a reactive one.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. Will the assessor’s office be able to keep up with the volume of work? (from candidate questionnaire)

The state Constitution ensures that the assessor’s office is staffed with at least one deputy assessor for every 4500 parcels of property in the county. So regardless of growth, we will have the resources to be adequately staffed and share responsibilities. That said, with an emphasis on improving technology and efficiency in the office, we will be able to accomplish more with less, making sure that the office functions well for all current and future residents of Knox County.

What role should the property assessor play in working with other county departments and elected officials? (from candidate questionnaire)

As assessor of property, I will work with the county mayor and county commission to make sure that the office has the resources that it needs to function well, eliminating waste from the budget wherever possible. I’ll also maintain a good relationship with the Register of Deeds as our offices will work closely together. As a former counselor, I am able to find common ground and work well with all kinds of people. I look forward to bringing a relationship-based approach to leadership to the assessor’s office.

Republicans

Phil Ballard, 70

Phil Ballard

How can you make the office more accessible? (from candidate interview)

Ballard said he will make himself accessible to property owners by going out into the field and doing assessments himself.

"It's very important," he said. "Our people ought to help."

How will you improve the office if elected? (from candidate interview)

Ballard said he wants to look at new technologies to improve the office and make it more efficient. He also wants to emphasize developing young talent in the office, ensuring all workers are as knowledgeable as possible.

"I want to be two-deep at every position. That's what wins national championships," Ballard said.

What is the biggest issue facing the property assessor’s office and how would you address it? (from candidate questionnaire)

The biggest issue for the property assessor's office is the rapidly changing housing market and the influx of new people. It is projected by the Advance Knox consulting team that we will have a net increase of around 77,000 new residents by 2045 and this will have a huge impact on the housing market. One of the most pressing reasons to be concerned about that is potential changes by the state legislature that will be introduced in early 2024. The Tennessee Comptroller is planning to propose to change statewide reappraisal cycles for Knoxville and the other big three counties to either a one-year or two-year reappraisal cycle. This will create a major change in the timeline of the appraisal process. No candidate other than me has the type of experience or training to handle that kind of change. The property assessor's office will have to utilize all the assets at our disposal to keep up, including training the staff and implementing better technology to create a skilled and professional team.

What are specific actions the assessor and his or her staff members can take for property owners? (from candidate questionnaire)

For property owners in general, the property assessor is charged with discovering, listing, classifying, and valuing all the property subject to taxation in our jurisdiction of Knox County. They must prepare many types of rolls/reports/indexes, maintain the property tax maps, tax rolls, and report the assessments to the local and state boards of equalization. The biggest role is collecting data for the four-year reappraisal period and entering it into the Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system to analyze the data in trying to ensure fairness to the property owners.

For individual property owners, the property assessor's office responsibility is to make sure their specific appraisal is accurate and fair, with a transparent process for assessing the property using the best technology and highly trained staff. The assessor and staff members should be accessible and available to answer questions as well provide documentation and justification for assessments. In addition, the assessor's office provides information about the appeals process if the property owner has a concern about their appraisal. The assessor and the staff should act as an advocate and ambassador to help resolve whatever a situation has arisen.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. Will the assessor’s office be able to keep up with the volume of work? (from candidate questionnaire)

In order to prepare for the projected growth as well as potential cycle changes, one of my first steps when elected would be to review, update and improve the office's technology. Providing modern tools to employees is necessary to ensure accuracy and efficiency in every phase of the reappraisal process. I have a proven track record in staying ahead of the technology curve. I created the first property assessment website for Knox County, which is still used extensively. I oversaw the conversion of 330,000 paper files to the computer system. We introduced laptops so we could do field appraisals on site with dramatic positive results. Many more technological advances were accomplished during my two terms in office.

I believe I am the only candidate to offer the leadership, training, educational qualities, technology and experience to make this an award-winning office again. I have handled that type of volume before and can do it again.

What role should the property assessor play in working with other county departments and elected officials? (from candidate questionnaire)

The property assessor's office plays a very important role in the county because it is the vehicle through which a large portion of the county's revenue is generated. It is important that the assessor's office maintain excellent communications with elected officials to provide them with the financial information they need to make decisions. The property assessor should foster an environment of teamwork with county departments and elected officials because we are all on Knox County's team. No one function is greater than another and each role is vital in providing the service our citizens deserve and should expect. I have always had an excellent relationship with fellow elected officials and am very familiar with the roles and responsibilities of county departments. I anticipate continuing these relationships.

Jackie Raley, 58

Jackie Raley

How can you make the office more accessible? (from candidate interview)

Raley acknowledged the current assessor's efforts to make the office more accessible, but she hopes to make the office even more available to residents if she's elected.

"The general public doesn't have a very good understanding of our office and what we do," she said. She'll utilize social media and be a presence in the community to combat that.

How will you improve the office if elected? (from candidate interview)

In addition to improving communication, Raley wants to better educate the staff, using the office’s more senior employees as mentors.

“I want to focus on getting those young employees trained by our very experienced trainers,” Raley said.

What is the biggest issue facing the property assessor’s office and how would you address it? (from candidate questionnaire)

The biggest issue facing the assessor’s office is reappraisal, and our current market can make it more challenging. Reappraisal is mandated by Tennessee State Law (TCA 67-5-1601) to occur every four, five or six years with the purpose of bringing property values to current market value. Knox County is scheduled for reappraisal in 2026. The state’s Division of Property Assessments monitors and directs the reappraisal program quarterly, and the State Board of Equalization approves the new values. It could potentially cost Knox County millions of dollars if the assessor’s office fails in doing the job correctly. My plan when elected is to continue to provide the opportunity and support to our team members with the education administered by the International Association of Assessing Officers and the Division of Property Assessments so that the Assessor’s office will have an educated, qualified and experienced staff along with the latest technology. Educating the taxpayer on reappraisal, the certified tax rate, and the appeal process are other issues that I plan to address through social media, media releases, and community and business meetings. I will be accessible not only during working hours, but in the evenings and at events to get my message out.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. Will the assessor’s office be able to keep up with the volume of work? (from candidate questionnaire)

As your chief deputy assessor, I believe the citizens deserve an office that’s open, honest, fair and easily accessible. I will lead by example because leadership starts with the elected official and sets the mood for the office. I will continue to ensure professionalism, transparency and accountability just as I have as the chief deputy assessor. We have an incredible and experienced team and I will make sure that we continue to go above and beyond to serve the public. I will have an open door policy to listen to the taxpayer and personally address any issue or concern you have. I am not a fan of an automated telephone system because I think people deserve to speak to someone and not a recorded message. As long as I am in the assessor’s office we will continue to provide a stellar customer service team to answer questions and assist the public. During reappraisal I will make the appeal process as easy as possible. My plan is to “take the appeal process to the people” by setting up at various locations throughout the county to best serve the needs of our constituents.

Knox County is projected to experience dramatic growth in the next 15 years. Will the assessor’s office be able to keep up with the volume of work? (from candidate questionnaire)

The Knox County assessor’s office with their experienced and qualified team will not have any difficulty in keeping up with the expected growth. Our co-directors of appraisal have a combined total of 75 years experience in the office and plan on continuing to work tirelessly with me throughout my administration. Our current Assessor John Whitehead has 42 years experience in mass appraisal and is eager to serve in any capacity needed. The current team is made up of a very experienced group of appraisers as well as new field appraisers who are very excited to continue their education and employment with Knox County. The office recently implemented a new state of the art CAMA (computer assisted mass appraisal) software system along with two add-ons (Public Access and Smart File) that helps us be more accurate and efficient while providing improved service to the public. I am positive our county commission will approve additional team members and upgrades to our software in the future to meet the needs of Knox County. Through technology and education the assessor’s office will continue to keep up with the pace of growth in Knox County.

What role should the property assessor play in working with other county departments and elected officials? (from candidate questionnaire)

The role of the assessor of property is property valuation which provides the opportunity for the assessor of property to work collaboratively with all elected officials and government departments. However, there are specific elected officials and government departments that the assessor of property works more closely with to ensure that Knox County government functions effectively. Those elected officials are as follows: county trustee, register of deeds, county clerk, codes and permits, KGIS, city property tax, and legal departments. As the chief deputy assessor I have a very good working relationship with the elected officials and I look forward to continuing to work with them and their departments as the assessor of property.

